California Diverts Water to the Sea to an Extinct Fish

Recent reports show no Delta smelt has been observed in the wild since around 2012. Due to the significant population decline, many scientists have considered the species functionally extinct in its natural habitat. The decline was caused by factors like water diversions, invasive species, and changing environmental conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

Water Is Diverted for a Basically Extinct Fish

A 2021 report by Dan Bacher in the Sacramento News revealed that no Delta Smelt has been seen in the wild since 2012.

The last time Delta smelt – an indicator species for the broader ecological health estuary – was found in CDFW’s September survey was in 2015. Only five were caught by state biologists at the time.

After that, the only year that Delta smelt were caught during the four-month survey was in 2016. Eight smelt were found.

The two-inch-long minnow, the Delta Smelt, led misguided Democrats to keep water from flowing to the farmers.

The waters were turned off to save the endangered minnow, a physically weak fish that can’t swim well. It has a lifespan of about a year and lives only in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. It’s not something you’d eat.

The enviro-wackos say they need the fish to exist to judge the health of the Delta, but other fish can do that. Some say other fish need to feed on them. They haven’t even existed, so clearly, the water didn’t need to be detoured to save them so fish could eat them or scientists could judge the health of the Delta.

Democrats stopped the natural runoff water flow away from the South into the San Francisco Bay, which goes straight to the sea.

California could use desalinization plants, which has been known for years. The state is on the ocean. The officials said they’d do it in 2014, but enviros stopped it.

They could use that water in southern California as we watch whole communities burn down.

Democrats are thinking of reintroducing the smelt for some unknown reason.

In the delta — the heart of the state’s vast water system — nearly 95% of incoming water has flowed into the Pacific Ocean, according to U.S. Bureau of Reclamation data cited by the Los Angeles Times. Instead of going out to sea, they could pump it to reservoirs and aqueducts.

It’s an untapped resource.

