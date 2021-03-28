LA defunded the police but now needs millions to refund the police









What were the officials in LA thinking or were they thinking? In July of 2020, they defunded the police by $150 million. By November, murders soared to 300.

The police had to disband their sexual assault unit which nabbed Harvey Weinstein.

Now they are getting a dose of reality. The police go into the most dangerous, violent neighborhoods to protect the innocent, and they don’t care what race they are.

JUST IN: Los Angeles County to increase police funding by $36 million (due to seeing a large spike in crime after defunding their police department) — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 27, 2021

