Chris Wallace grills Jen Psaki on borders, voting, and gun safety (control)









Fox News’s host Chris Wallace grilled White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday. Wallace didn’t buy her superficial answers.

For weeks, the ‘transparent’ Biden regime has not allowed reporters to access any migrant detention facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Biden administration doesn’t want Americans to see just how badly the situation is being handled. The children are living in squalor.

But Psaki keeps covering for the regime, claiming concerns about COVID are behind the administration’s reasoning. She’s very hard to listen to. She says a lot of nothing.

“Just last week we had a pool camera providing footage to Fox News into the shelters. We want to provide access into the Border Patrol facilities. We’re mindful of the fact that we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Psaki said.

“We want to keep these kids safe, keep the staff safe. But we’re absolutely committed to transparency and providing access to media to the Border Patrol facilities, and we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

What they should do is close the borders but they won’t until key states turn blue.

She also said she wants to make voting easier. How much easier can Democrats make it? They have voter fraud sewn up.

They moved on to mass shootings. She used the new buzzword for gun control, which is gun safety.

Watch:

