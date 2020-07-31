LA doctor who touted hydroxychloroquine in a recent summit was fired

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Dr. Simone Gold, the LA physician who led the recent summit of America’s Frontline Doctors, was fired. She said, “I was summarily fired for appearing in what was told to me is an embarrassing video.” In other words, she was fired for expressing her opinion.

Gold shared the news in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday night, saying she was removed from her job due to her appearance in a viral video touting the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine.

“I’m a board-certified emergency physician for 20 years, and in fact, it seems like until five minutes ago I was considered a hero and people would be clapping and glad that I was doing what I was doing, and then the video came out and I was summarily fired for appearing in what was told to me is an embarrassing video,” Gold told Carlson.

She has hired attorney Lin Wood.

Gold, who graduated from Chicago Medical School in 1989 and completed her residency at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York, appeared in the controversial “White Coat Summit” video earlier this week, organized by her organization and conservative political organization, Tea Party Patriots.

She touted the drug hydroxychloroquine with zinc and Zithromax to help with Coronavirus.

The video was censored on all social media platforms. She believes for political reasons.

Watch:

Alex Berenson reported on one devastating takedown of the drug, HCQ, hydroxychloroquine. We posted some of the thread. It really does seem to put the benefits of the drug to rest:

There’s a lot more, just click on the tweets and read.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply