LA doctor who touted hydroxychloroquine in a recent summit was fired

Dr. Simone Gold, the LA physician who led the recent summit of America’s Frontline Doctors, was fired. She said, “I was summarily fired for appearing in what was told to me is an embarrassing video.” In other words, she was fired for expressing her opinion.

Gold shared the news in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Thursday night, saying she was removed from her job due to her appearance in a viral video touting the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine.

“I’m a board-certified emergency physician for 20 years, and in fact, it seems like until five minutes ago I was considered a hero and people would be clapping and glad that I was doing what I was doing, and then the video came out and I was summarily fired for appearing in what was told to me is an embarrassing video,” Gold told Carlson.

She has hired attorney Lin Wood.

Gold, who graduated from Chicago Medical School in 1989 and completed her residency at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York, appeared in the controversial “White Coat Summit” video earlier this week, organized by her organization and conservative political organization, Tea Party Patriots.

She touted the drug hydroxychloroquine with zinc and Zithromax to help with Coronavirus.

The video was censored on all social media platforms. She believes for political reasons.

Alex Berenson reported on one devastating takedown of the drug, HCQ, hydroxychloroquine. We posted some of the thread. It really does seem to put the benefits of the drug to rest:

This is a devastating and data-focused takedown of HCQ from a pharmacist who specializes in treating infectious diseases. Of note, he points out that death rates are near zero in ALL Covid patients being treated as outpatients, so the fact HCQ “cures” them is meaningless. https://t.co/iXSLr50jXy — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 30, 2020

Unfortunately, recent data demonstrate that Vero cells are a particularly bad option for assessing the in vitro activity of HCQ against SARS CoV-2 due to HCQs mechanism of action. Allow me to explain — Jason Pogue (@jpogue1) July 30, 2020

This is demonstrated nicely by the antiviral effect seen in with increasing concentrations of HCQ in Vero cell analyses (see top left figure and the left figures of “b” and “c”. Increasing CQ, increasing effect. pic.twitter.com/GI7aGHUhnP — Jason Pogue (@jpogue1) July 30, 2020

Now let’s look at the same activity in human epithelial airway cells (Calu-3) cells. The pictures of interest this time are top right as well as the right pictures of “b” and “c” pic.twitter.com/g3vNLa47a8 — Jason Pogue (@jpogue1) July 30, 2020

This lack of activity in relevant cell lines was also demonstrated in the human airway epithelium (HAE) model developed from primary nasal or bronchial cells where HCQ was not helpful in reducing the titers of SARS-CoV-2 compared to untreated controls (titers actually higher) pic.twitter.com/UDoMAq9JgH — Jason Pogue (@jpogue1) July 30, 2020

Figures show the impact of pre exposure HCQ, low/high dose early treatment, or low dose late treatment on viral kinetics in the macaque respiratory tract. Pay attention to “c” and “d” below. The control and HCQ overlap.HCQ had no impact on viral kinetics or progression of disease pic.twitter.com/Vc0mhMEJp9 — Jason Pogue (@jpogue1) July 30, 2020

First off, post-exposure prophylaxis. The goal here would be to prevent infection and we have two studies. First one came from Boulware et al. HCQ dose was 800 mg x 1, 600 mg 6-8 hours later then 600 mg days 2-5 compared to placebo. No impact on confirmed or probable Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/p62WlkNuqb — Jason Pogue (@jpogue1) July 30, 2020

Second post exposure prophy study came out Monday as a preprint. While there are some things that will need to be addressed on peer review, I didn’t see anything that will impact the main findings. HCQ 800 mg x 1 then 400 mg/day x 6 days vs. placebo pic.twitter.com/3xI9jSsAxn — Jason Pogue (@jpogue1) July 30, 2020

Moving forward to early outpatient treatment for mild-moderate disease. The goal here would be primarily to stop progression of illness (the need for hospitalization or death) or lead to quicker symptom resolution. Two studies here. — Jason Pogue (@jpogue1) July 30, 2020

There's a lot more, just click on the tweets and read.