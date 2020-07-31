Obama’s speech “is scandalously, outrageously false,” says Trump’s policy adviser

Stephen Miller, a policy adviser to President Trump, is trending on Twitter after he explained the most serious and shocking aspect of mail-in voting — no one is saying much about. He says it is the “catastrophic problem” of “universal mail-in” voting. The “shocking thing” he says is that no one who mails in a ballot has their identity confirmed. No one verifies they are citizens.

There are signature checks but, having worked the polls, when you reject signatures and they go to judges, the judges make the decisions based on air. Usually, the decisions are political.

There is no voter ID with mail-in voting.

Senior Advisor Stephen Miller: President @realDonaldTrump brought attention “to the catastrophic problem of universal mail-in ballots” pic.twitter.com/FCjJChtJ7Z — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 31, 2020

In an interview with the New York Times, the attorney general said a number of foreign countries “could easily make counterfeit ballots, put names on them, send them in.” In a string of tweets following the interview, President Trump stated that the 2020 election would be “rigged” because “millions of mail-in ballots will be printed by foreign countries.”

That argument is rejected by MSM’s experts. CBS News found ‘experts’ to say it’s not true.

Recently, CBS local conducted an experiment that didn’t work out well, with USPS losing ballots.

HE SLAMMED BARACK OBAMA

In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Miller accused his boss’ predecessor of spreading lies about efforts by elected officials to stifle voter participation and minority engagement ahead of November’s election. He slammed Barack Obama and Joe Biden. He stated that Obama sold us out to China and left our borders open to MS-13.

Miller said Obama’s remarks were “shockingly political” remarks on voter suppression.

“That was shockingly political for a funeral service, but it’s also totally disconnected from reality,” Miller said. “It is scandalously, outrageously false.”

Senior Advisor Stephen Miller: Obama and Biden delivered “failure and betrayal” to the people of this country pic.twitter.com/2OtfBXa3MM — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 31, 2020

You can see clips of Obama’s speech here and here.

SECESSIONISTS

Miller also started a furor after he said Democrat mayors and governors are secessionists on Tucker’s show this week. Twitter rats are vilifying him for it.

But the officials in a number of blue jurisdictions are rejecting America’s government. Secession is a good, descriptive word.

Stephen Miller is calling Democratic mayors and governors secessionists pic.twitter.com/2wR4bPPj8N — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 24, 2020