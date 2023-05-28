LA Dodgers Plan to Honor Groomers as Community Heroes

The LA Dodgers are giving a very perverse group that grooms children a community heroes award on June 16. The following is horrific information first published by Zero Hedge. The LA Dodgers will honor The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who manned the gates of the Folsom Street Fair for 25 years.

There is plenty of evidence.

Until 2019, The Folsom Street Fair in San Francisco was a scene of public debauchery open to children of all ages. They allow public nudity now but have banned public sex acts.

It was 13 blocks of kink, S&M, and the worst vulgarity imaginable. They had public displays, even for children. People proudly brought the little ones.

If you don’t believe ithey are pillars of debauchery, you can view the work of a photojournalist who was there. Be forewarned; it’s shocking and as alarming as it gets.

Via Zero Hedge

One 2005 East Bay Times article described the story of “unlikely attendees” to the “kinky leather fetish festival.” Were they referring to celebrities? VIPs? Wrong. It was toddlers with their two gay male parents.

“Two-year-olds Zola and Veronica Kruschel waddled through the Folsom Street Fair surrounded by strangers in fishnets and leather crotch pouches, semi and fully nude men.”

Two year-old girls “surrounded” by nude men. The author didn’t disclose what those “semi and fully nude men” were doing to/with each other, but I promise you it wasn’t good. [One of their little girls is dressed in S&M.]

Local children who lived in the area had no choice but to look at the degeneracy in horror. One nearby resident, a 10 year-old boy, had the unfortunate luck of witnessing the Folsom Street Fair since he was 6. He described it as “pretty nasty because a lot of people here are naked.”

Toddlers witnessed men giving oral sex.

The 2022 Fair Was Hardly Better

They advertise it as follows. “San Francisco’s Folsom Street Fair, the world’s largest celebration of kink, leather, and alternative sexualities, returned in full in 2022, drawing in over 100,000 people. There was a lot of nudity, S&M acting out, and puppy play.”

I wouldn’t link to this, but you can go to the Advocate, 84 Outrageous Photos from Folsom Street Fair 2022 if you must. They parade around with signs, “Love is Love.” Debauchery is now love. If they can groom the children, they will.

SFTravel.com writes:

If you love people-watching, you get to see many amazing people doing what they love. The attendees often come dressed in their best, with latex, leather, rubber and other fetish clothing making appearances. Nudity is also permitted at the fair, and you’ll see some truly dazzling displays of body paint and other body accessories.

Hundreds of vendors display a wide range of goods, from handmade leather whips to beautiful latex dresses. You could spend all day simply walking from booth to booth and making a massive shopping list. The vendors are happy to talk about ways to safely use their products or help you try on some of the unique fetish wear.

Public play stations give you a chance to try your hand at some BDSM activities, such as learning how to throw a flogger. You can also catch some truly mesmerizing performances at the erotic artists’ stage, which gives you a thrilling look at the full range of expression inherent in leather and BDSM. You’ll come out of the fair with a much better understanding of San Francisco leather history, the wide variety of kinks out there, and an appreciation for the diverse subculture it brings.

THE COMMUNITY HERO AWARD

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence represent debauchery, and the LA Dodgers will honor them as community heroes. They even apologized to the perverted groomers for disinviting them when they re-invited them.

“The Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families,” the Dodgers said in a statement. “We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night.”

The media is presenting them as “sisters” and attacking Catholics for trying to discourage the LA Dodgers from honoring them on Pride night.

A Catholic advocacy group – CatholicVote – has launched a $1 million campaign to boycott the perverted LA Dodgers on June 16.

The LA Dodgers are playing into the hands of the worst people in the world – child groomers.

