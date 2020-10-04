LA has to pay $150K to the NRA for violating their 1st Amendment rights

A Federal court ordered Los Angeles to pay a six-figure settlement for violating the NRA’s First Amendment rights.

The court ruled that Los Angeles had to pay the National Rifle Association (NRA) nearly $150,000 due to the city’s violation of the group’s First Amendment rights.

The Bill of Rights is above Democrats pay grade.

INFRINGEMENT ON FREE SPEECH

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Judge Stephen Wilson struck down a city ordinance aimed at punishing prospective contractors with ties to the NRA as an infringement on the right to free speech and association.

“In this case, the text of the Ordinance, the Ordinance’s legislative history, and the concurrent public statements made by the Ordinance’s primary legislative sponsor evince a strong intent to suppress the speech of the NRA,” Wilson ruled in December. “Even though the Ordinance only forces disclosure of activity that may not be expressive, the clear purpose of the disclosure is to undermine the NRA’s explicitly political speech.”

The NRA filed suit against the ordinance shortly after it was implemented in April 2019. Amy Hunter, a spokeswoman for the NRA, told the Washington Free Beacon the rulings prove the city unfairly targeted the group because of its advocacy.

“Violations of any constitutional rights by government officials should carry consequences,” she said. “The courts have rightfully imposed those consequences upon Los Angeles. The NRA will continue our fight and, as always, work to hold politicians accountable.”

THE ORDINANCE

Los Angeles Ordinance No. 186000 took effect on April 1, 2019, and explicitly stated it was intended to prevent the city from doing business with anyone who had ties to the NRA.

“The City of Los Angeles has enacted ordinances and adopted positions that promote gun safety and sensible gun ownership,” the ordinance reads. “The City’s residents deserve to know if the City’s public funds are spent on contractors that have contractual or sponsorship ties with the NRA. Public funds provided to such contractors undermines the City’s efforts to legislate and promote gun safety.”

THE DEFENSE DIDN’T WORK

City leaders publicly defended the ordinance, especially tyrant mayor Eric Garcetti.

Judge Wilson disagreed, saying, “the City adopted the Ordinance ‘because of disagreement with the message’ of the NRA and with the explicit intent to suppress that message—the Ordinance should therefore be considered a content-based regulation of speech.” The city agreed in February to repeal the ordinance, stop any enforcement of it, and notify contractors they do not have to disclose ties to the NRA.

No jurisdiction should ever have the authority to rob an individual or an organization of its constitutional rights. Justice was served.