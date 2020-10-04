Meghan & Harry complain that the world is made for ‘white people’

The world is ‘created by white people for white people’, says the Duke of Sussex. That’s the message Meghan and Harry gave to the London Standard in an article they penned.

That shows you how much Harry knows. Most people in the world are ‘people of color.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called on Britain to grasp the opportunity to tackle structural racism, saying the world is “created by White people for white people.”

Meghan described the Black Lives Matter protests this year as “inflammatory for a lot of people,” but added “when there is just peaceful protest … and just wanting the recognition of equality, then that is a beautiful thing.”

The BLM she is promoting is a communist movement.

We cannot change history, nor can we edit our past,” the two wrote in their article. “But we can define our future as one that is inclusive, as one that is equal, and one that is colourful.”

The Sussexes partnered with the newspaper to release a list that recognizes Black British trailblazers who are making a difference in their community. That is taboo and ends their deal with the Queen. “As long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of colour who do not start their lives with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers. And for as long as that continues, untapped potential will never get to be realised,” the Sussexes wrote.

In August, some British commentators called for Meghan to be stripped of her royal title after she took part in a virtual event for Michelle Obama’s voter registration campaign. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters he was not fond of Meghan, adding “I wish a lot of luck to Harry—because he’s going to need it.”

THERE IS NO STRUCTURAL RACISM

Also, this might be a good time to mention there is no structural racism. Define it for me and give me some examples. There are no structural racist laws except against whites and Asians – like Affirmative Action.

There are a lot of racist people and most of them are people of color.