LA Mayor: “This is no longer a protest, This is destruction.”

By
M. Dowling
-
5

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti asked Governor Newsom for National Guard help: “This is no longer a protest. This is destruction, he said.

Garcetti said late Saturday he’s seeking National Guard assistance as the nation’s second-largest city faces another night of rioting, allegedly in response to the death of George Floyd.

Do these rioters really care about George Floyd? We doubt it. This is a get out the vote drive for the left.

“This is no longer a protest,” Garcetti told local media. “This is destruction. This is vandalism.”

He told two networks he’s asked the governor for National Guard assistance.

Garcetti’s comments came just after he imposed a citywide curfew, requiring residents of Los Angeles to “stay indoors” starting at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

“I will always protect Angelenos’ right to make their voices heard — and we can lead the movement against racism without fear of violence or vandalism,” Garcetti said in a statement Saturday.

“The vast majority of people taking to the streets are doing it peacefully, powerfully, and with reverence for the sacred cause they’re fighting for,” he continued. “This curfew is in place to protect their safety — and the safety of all who live and work in our city.”

They never say that when the right protests. The right is always demonized and lies are told, falsely claiming they’re dangerous.

In L.A., rioters on Wednesday night at one point were seen burning an upside-down American flag.

THIS IS AGENDA-DRIVEN

Entitled communista youth march follows, allegedly for George, but they want to ‘eat the rich.’

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

5 COMMENTS

  4. LA Mayor is a master of the oblivious…

    No kidding it’s destruction…what did you think was going to happen when you let children play with matches?

    Giuliani is laughing his ass off.

Leave a Reply