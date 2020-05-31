LA Mayor: “This is no longer a protest, This is destruction.”

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti asked Governor Newsom for National Guard help: “This is no longer a protest. This is destruction, he said.

Garcetti said late Saturday he’s seeking National Guard assistance as the nation’s second-largest city faces another night of rioting, allegedly in response to the death of George Floyd.

Do these rioters really care about George Floyd? We doubt it. This is a get out the vote drive for the left.

“This is no longer a protest,” Garcetti told local media. “This is destruction. This is vandalism.”

He told two networks he’s asked the governor for National Guard assistance.

We will always protect free speech and Angelenos’ right to live without fear of violence or vandalism. To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Garcetti’s comments came just after he imposed a citywide curfew, requiring residents of Los Angeles to “stay indoors” starting at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

“I will always protect Angelenos’ right to make their voices heard — and we can lead the movement against racism without fear of violence or vandalism,” Garcetti said in a statement Saturday.

“The vast majority of people taking to the streets are doing it peacefully, powerfully, and with reverence for the sacred cause they’re fighting for,” he continued. “This curfew is in place to protect their safety — and the safety of all who live and work in our city.”

They never say that when the right protests. The right is always demonized and lies are told, falsely claiming they’re dangerous.

In L.A., rioters on Wednesday night at one point were seen burning an upside-down American flag.

THIS IS AGENDA-DRIVEN

Entitled communista youth march follows, allegedly for George, but they want to ‘eat the rich.’

Socialists gather in Beverly Hills to chant “eat the rich.” pic.twitter.com/aY7JatKqhm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2020

A line of police cars are on fire in the Fairfax District of #LosAngeles. Some reports claim that crowds are surrounding the Grove, which is one of LA’s most upscale shopping centers. Crowds had earlier claimed that they would march on Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/eOBqWuk74M — Shahab (@SSMoghadam) May 31, 2020

Cultural Marxist chants in Beverly Hills pic.twitter.com/97t8xvgefh — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 30, 2020

JUST IN: Beverly Hills and West Hollywood announce curfew from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. due to safety concerns after violent protests in Los Angeles over George Floyd death https://t.co/LVc1yyP4jP — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 31, 2020

Being a former resident, I can assure you none of these people actually live in Beverly Hills. https://t.co/z2zwFplr15 — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 30, 2020

A small business owner during the LA riots Not saying these riots aren’t essential but don’t kick down the small guys #MinneapolisUprising pic.twitter.com/yIzHuOd7A0 — kyuuta (@NirvashEXE) May 30, 2020