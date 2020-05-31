Police dragged through the street in Chicago by domestic terrorists

The white leftists dragging police in the street were likely Antifa. They were using Antifa tactics. This cannot continue. These are far-left agitators who couldn’t care less about George Floyd. This is about an agenda.

And it is a disgrace. These young people are domestic terrorists. We can’t have police treated like this.

CHAOS: Police officers dragged through the street in Chicago pic.twitter.com/DV8r8qHPyg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

Joe Biden is supporting this:

.@JoeBiden’s staff is donating to a fund that pays bail for people rioting in Minneapolis. This is CONDONING & FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING mayhem that’s destroying businesses & ruining people’s life work. The city is burning & Biden staff are funding it.https://t.co/K3KhjkFVqQ — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) May 30, 2020