Man was stoned, beaten, kicked trying to defend his business from looters

A store owner trying to protect his property was beaten and stoned by a gang of ‘protesters’ who looked more like gang kids and Antifa, which is most likely who they are. They acted like heartless, conscienceless thugs.

THE STORY

A man in Dallas, Texas, was brutally kicked in the head after being beaten unconscious as he tried to stop looters in Dallas Saturday night. He was also stoned.

Elijah Schaffer with Blaze TV shared a video of the attack on Twitter.

According to Schaffer, it appeared that the man was using a sword to try to defend a business.

The looters charged him, beat him with a skateboard, stoned him with rocks, stomped on him until he was unconscious, then one looter gave an extra hard kick to the unconscious man’s head. He was critically injured as we later learned.

Schaffer noted that some people were concerned, while others laughed and looted.

The victim’s condition is not clear, but Schaffer called an ambulance and said the man was being tended to by “volunteer medics.”

Here is the critically injured man being tender to by volunteer medics pic.twitter.com/Jxahufu66B — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

WATCH:

BREAKING: man critically injured at Dallas riots It appears he attempted to defend a shop with a large sword Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks I called an Ambulance and it’s on the way pic.twitter.com/kFxl3kjsBC — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

Another angle of the sword guy This video apparently agrees with my perspective the man was attempting to protect his store Got foolish Rushed rioters Nearly lost his life Has nothing to do with black vs white Shop owner vs rioters is all pic.twitter.com/SFfMBc80kI — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020