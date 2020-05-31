Man was stoned, beaten, kicked trying to defend his business from looters

By
M. Dowling
-
2

A store owner trying to protect his property was beaten and stoned by a gang of ‘protesters’ who looked more like gang kids and Antifa, which is most likely who they are. They acted like heartless, conscienceless thugs.

THE STORY

A man in Dallas, Texas, was brutally kicked in the head after being beaten unconscious as he tried to stop looters in Dallas Saturday night. He was also stoned.

Elijah Schaffer with Blaze TV shared a video of the attack on Twitter.

According to Schaffer, it appeared that the man was using a sword to try to defend a business.

The looters charged him, beat him with a skateboard, stoned him with rocks, stomped on him until he was unconscious, then one looter gave an extra hard kick to the unconscious man’s head. He was critically injured as we later learned.

Schaffer noted that some people were concerned, while others laughed and looted.

The victim’s condition is not clear, but Schaffer called an ambulance and said the man was being tended to by “volunteer medics.”

WATCH:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  2. IF he does win, it will be by fraud alone. And if proven to be fraudulent, all bets are off. Civil war and secession. Such a seizure of power by an alien ideologically driven political party will no longer be tolerated by patriots. They’ve had their fill of leftist thuggery and tyranny. Just my opinion, which also reflects that of most of my friends.

  3. It’s not like other states didn’t have any warning what was coming, after Minnesota. You would think, or would like to, especially in red states, that the professional rioters would be met with lines of cops and National Guard.

    And maybe the guy in the video wouldn’t have had to do what he did, out of desperation.

Leave a Reply