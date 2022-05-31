LA Mayoral Candidate Will Eliminate Police -“Watchdogs” of White Supremacy

Gina Viola is running for mayor of Los Angeles and we don’t doubt she will be a favorite of George Soros’s. She calls police and other law enforcement the “watchdogs” of White supremacy.

Viola describes herself as an “abolitionist” and a member of “White People 4 Black Lives”.

Viola hopes to replace Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is term-limited.

The frontrunner candidates support adding police to deal with the rising crime rate in Los Angeles, but not Viola.

Even for California she’s radical and is backed by several Black Lives Matter leaders. Viola pledges to eliminate the Los Angeles Police Department over time and put the funding in social services – welfare.

Viola told the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview published Monday, “I’m sorry, a vote for Rick Caruso is a vote for White supremacy. White supremacy is codified into our legal system created to build White wealth, and law enforcement is its watchdog.”

All those Asian people beaten up in San Fran and LA must be victims of the police. Oh, no, wait…

Los Angeles – do you know where I was during the 2020 uprisings? In the streets demanding racial justice and to defund the police! This campaign is 100% authentically me. I’m an abolitionist and I’m not afraid to discuss the issues. Read more about me: https://t.co/L0PQ4xqgPs pic.twitter.com/ozyJjhdveJ — Gina Viola (she/her) for Los Angeles (@GinaForLA) May 31, 2022

If you’re not unhoused (homeless), you can’t know how to deal with it, according to her.

We talked about that at the KCRW/LA Times debate on homelessness Caruso couldn’t be bothered to attend. https://t.co/mxZOHpWFiK pic.twitter.com/7mQt5RWASZ — Gina Viola (she/her) for Los Angeles (@GinaForLA) May 29, 2022

