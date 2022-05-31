CA SB1273: Ban Guns But Don’t Report Kids Who Threaten Schools

The California State Senate voted Thursday to end a requirement to report students who threaten violence against school officials. At the same time, they have very tough gun laws. What good are the gun laws if they let violent youth avoid appropriate repercussions?

Before the California law was passed, existing law stated that whenever a school official is “attacked, assaulted, or physically threatened by any pupil,” staff was “required to promptly report the incident to specified law enforcement authorities.”

The new bill SB1273 repeals this requirement. It will make it harder to arrest violent youthful offenders. That will make it easier for the next school shooter to get a gun.

The state passed this law only two days after the murders in an Uvalde Texas elementary school. An18-year-old high school student murdered the innocent victims.

The law was backed by ACLU California Action. The ACLU claims it’s a win for racial equality.

“Once students make contact with law enforcement, they are less likely to graduate high school and more likely to wind up in jail or prison. These harms fall disproportionately on students from marginalized groups: Black, Indigenous, and Latinx students,” the organization said in a statement.

Latinx refers to Latin American people including those don’t want to be identified by their gender.

Just 2 days after the devastating murder of 19 children in Texas and 2 adults, the California State Senate passed SB 1273, which would remove the requirement for schools to notify law enforcement when a student makes a threat against the school. pic.twitter.com/A0lYyX4ymK — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) May 26, 2022

