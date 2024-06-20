LA Requires Ten Commandments in Every Public School Class

Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom.

That will not go over well with Democrats.

The legislation that Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed into law on Wednesday requires a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in “large, easily readable font” in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities, reports the AP.

Opponents say it’s religious and question the constitutionality. However, supporters say it has historical significance, and the Ten Commandments are “foundational documents of our state and national government.”

This is how it will read:

We were better off when the Ten Commandments were important in the public square, but it won’t survive the courts. People are calling it backwards Christian “crap,” but it’s also Jewish, and it’s not “crap.”

What do you think?

