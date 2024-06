I didn’t write much about Willie Mays last night, and there is so much to say. Everyone who knew him is doing that today. What could I add? However, people have to know about The Catch.

I think Willie Mays was the best all-around baseball player of all time, not second or third – the best. He was also smart – a quick thinker.

I am sad that he didn’t make his last public appearance. He said he would make it unless he were dead.

Watch The Catch:

