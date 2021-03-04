LA teachers union is racially profiling parents who want schools opened









The United Teachers’ Union of Los Angeles has members, allegedly under the direction of a demented president, who are racially profiling parents. They are trying to racially profile people who want to reopen the school.

The children are suffering but they seem to think the schools can’t open until they get their entire left-wing agenda, including the Green New Deal, in place.

They now say that once everyone gets two shots, the schools can open. Obviously, everyone won’t get shots, and even if they did, the UTLA would do what they always do — move the goalposts.

Check out this email by @UTLAnow to a parent, they are conducting research on parents who speak to media in favor of school reopenings, profiling their race and class.

Who is funding this? If other parents have received this please contact me pic.twitter.com/mAKGUIhCl1 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 3, 2021

The UTLA president Cecily Myart-Cruz, a truly stupid woman, is behind this and has claimed rich white parents want schools to reopen.

Qudrat points to this Facebook post from UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz, where she claims UTLA has been stalked on social media by “wealthy white and middle eastern parents.”

Qudrat is outraged, and feels she was racially targeted by UTLA for being Middle Eastern. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/mNPj8IBNFC — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 4, 2021

Watch. She thinks it’s a “rushed return?” How stupid she is. It has been a year.:

#LA teacher’s union claims pressure from affluent to #reopen schools. “We have to call out the privilege by the largely white, wealthy parents driving the push for a rushed return,” says @UTLAnow president Cecily Myart-Cruz. pic.twitter.com/2d6Ihirt7S — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) March 2, 2021

