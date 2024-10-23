LA Times Will Not Endorse Kamala Harris

A major newspaper has dealt Vice President Kamala Harris a blow in her home state of California. She lives in a mansion in Brentwood. The owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, a South African American medical doctor and entrepreneur, blocked The Los Angeles Times editorial board from endorsing her.

According to a Tuesday report from Semafor, Executive Editor Terry Tang told the board earlier this month that the paper would not be allowed to issue an endorsement for president. They spoke with “two people familiar with the situation.” The paper won’t comment publicly, so there’s that.

The Los Angeles Times has endorsed the Democratic candidate for president in every previous election since 2008, although it had issued no presidential endorsements for several decades up to that point. The editorial board had reportedly been “preparing” to endorse Harris when the decision to block the endorsement was made.

Soon-Shiong previously blocked the board from backing Senator Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. However, the paper was eventually allowed to endorse President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Harris was conspicuously absent from a list of endorsements published by the paper last week. Progressive positions on ballot measures and the campaigns of Democratic candidates, like Congressman Adam Schiff’s run for U.S. Senate, were endorsed.

The endorsement article also suggested that the presidential race was “the most consequential election in a generation.” Nevertheless, they did not mention which candidate the board preferred.

Newspaper Endorsements

According to Deadline, Kamala Harris has been endorsed by The New York Times and The Boston Globe, while Donald Trump has been backed by The Washington Times and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Harris has more left-wing newspaper endorsements than Trump, but it didn’t help Hillary in 2016 when she raked them in.

People know they’re biased.

While the paper didn’t endorse Trump, the absence of an endorsement for Harris is notable. She is integrally tied to the community and state throughout her life.

The Trump campaign called the Times’ decision a “humiliating blow.” “Even her fellow Californians know she’s not up for the job,” the campaign added.

Harris’s campaign did not respond.