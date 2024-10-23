Indignant Harris Tells NBC Host Nothing’s Wrong with Joe

Kamala is still pretending that Joe Biden is competent and able to do the job as President. She says this even after her party had a full-blown mutiny over his cognitive decline. She is a pathological liar, incapable of honesty.

It is obvious to everyone that he is in a very poor mental state. She did nothing about it and continues to engage in the massive coverup.

NBC News Transcript

Host: Can you say that you were honest with the American people about what you saw in those moments with President Biden, as you were with him again and again, repeatedly in that time?

Harris: Of course, Joe Biden is an extremely accomplished, experienced, and capable in every way that anyone would want of their president, Harris said indignantly.

Host: You never saw anything like what happened at the debate night behind closed doors with him?

Harris: It was a bad debate. [She had an edge to her voice.] People have bad debates. He is absolutely…

Host: That’s the reason why you’re here and he’s not running for the top of the ticket.

Harris: Well, you’d have to ask him if that’s the only reason why.

Host: What do you think?

Harris: I’m running for president of the United States. Joe Biden is not. And my presidency will be about bringing a new generation of leadership to America that is focused on the work that we need to do to invest in the ambitions and aspirations of the American people.

The host tried to get an honest answer from her.

Host: It’s a judgment question; that’s why I ask. Can the American people trust you in these moments, even when it’s maybe uncomfortable for Americans to have to to level with Americans in that way? So that’s why I ask. And it sounds like what you’re saying is you feel like you never saw anything like that from President Biden.

Harris: I have worked with Joe Biden, whether it could hours and hours and hours over these four years, whether it be in the situation room or the Oval Office, Joe Biden is the one who was able to bring NATO together during a crisis where for the first time in 70 years Europe saw and has seen war. Joe Biden has done the work that has been about being a leader on what we have done to fix so much of what has been broken in terms of the economy because of Donald Trump’s mismanagement. I speak with not only sincerity but with a real first-hand account of watching him do this work. I have no reluctance in saying that. No, of course I don’t.

It was noticeable since he took office, and as it worsened, it became more obvious to everyone in the world except Harris. On the off-chance that she convinced herself she’s telling the truth, she’s clearly a moron and can’t be president. If she wins, we have to go for the 25th Amendment before she totally destroys the country, if it isn’t already destroyed.

