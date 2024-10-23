Halperin: If Data Stays, It Will Be Clear Trump Is Going to Win

Mark Halperin is a brilliant conservative analyst and straight-shooter fired from ABC News over MeToo allegations. He was the political director for ABC News and served as the editor of the Washington, D.C., newsletter The Note. He is now at Newsmax and has a podcast.

Halperin on 2-Way Makes a Momentous Prediction with Caveats.

“Good morning, everybody. Let’s lead with the lede, as they say in journalism. If the early vote numbers stay the way they are, and that’s a big if, we’ll almost certainly know before Election Day who’s going to win the election.

“We’re going to talk a lot about that—the reasons why Democrats might be underperforming, the prospect that they’ll recover. But again, make no mistake, if these numbers hold up in the states where we can understand even partially what the data is like, we’ll know that Donald Trump’s going to be president on election day.

“So we’re going to talk about that. But I didn’t want to bury that because it’s extraordinarily important, and we got to track that day to day. That’s more important than the polls right now; it’s more important than almost anything because it’s giving us insight into a variety of factors that are accounting for a Republican overperformance by various metrics in the early voting in the battleground states.”

Latest from Mark Halperin ‘If the early vote numbers stay the way they are, we will almost certainly know BEFORE Election Day who’s going to win. If these numbers hold up, we’ll know that Trump is going to be president.’pic.twitter.com/bpqOSxQeDF — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 22, 2024

Mark Halperin’s Morning Meeting Discussion:

If you don’t have time, go to 41:11 to hear about early vote, and the details of Trump winning.

Do Democrats have an early vote problem or not?

How much do the questions matter in the CNN town hall?

Are Harris and Trump closing strong in terms of performance and events?

Does Trump speak admiringly of Hitler?

Watch his brief morning meeting:

More from Mark Halperin:

“Thing are very tense now,” says @MarkHalperin. “The early vote looks very good for Republicans. Not that they’re going to win the early vote, but that the delta is going to be small enough. If it stays on this trajectory, Election Day would be anticlimactic. Democrats are going… pic.twitter.com/fNijXNPTs7 — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) October 23, 2024