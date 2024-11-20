LA Wants to Keep Criminal Illegal Aliens, Becomes a Sanctuary

Los Angeles city lawmakers voted Tuesday to formally adopt a sanctuary city ordinance. This is weeks after President-elect Trump’s victory. This is in response to promised mass deportation raids.

Tom Homan is preparing to arrest criminal illegal aliens and terrorists. He also wants to find. the 300,000 children the Biden-Harris administration lost.

The 13-0 vote will prohibit Los Angeles from providing any city resources or personnel to be used to help federal enforcement of immigration laws.

City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, along with Mayor Karen Bass, released the draft ordinance last week that was written with help from immigration groups. [Open borders groups]

They really want to keep their criminals safe from law enforcement.

During a public hearing, the open borders proponents said immigrant communities should be protected from “unimaginable cruelty” of raids that could separate families and target migrants who come to the U.S. to work.

Others raised concerns about the depletion of resources given to help illegal immigrants, given that the city is contending with mass homelessness and a housing crisis.

Sanctuary cities typically don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities and refuse to honor detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE uses detainers to arrest and deport criminals.

Often, sanctuary jurisdictions release suspects back onto the street. They don’t tell ICE they’re on the streets. Too many reoffend.

These officials favor criminals and don’t care about the victims.

