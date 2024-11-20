Rep. Self Prepares Articles of Impeachment for Joe Biden

Rep. Thomas Massie told Fox News that by “authorizing long-range missiles to strike inside Russia, Biden is committing an unconstitutional Act of War that endangers the lives of all U.S. citizens. This is an impeachable offense, but the reality is he’s an emasculated puppet of a deep state.”

Obviously, Biden, who is on vacation in Brazil, doesn’t know what he is doing and isn’t running the country. Kamala Harris is vacationing in Hawaii with her family.

Rep. Keith Self has demanded a classified briefing from Biden. These escalations by Biden are illegal since they could lead to World War III.

Americans do not want WWIII. I am demanding a classified briefing from @POTUS regarding Ukraine’s use of US-supplied ATACMS. If the White House does not comply, I will move to conduct immediate oversight. Read my letter to @POTUS HERE ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vGOg6J9MVp — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) November 19, 2024

So much for a smooth transition.

By the way, our border has been open, and we have no idea how many of our enemies might be here.

Rep. Self has prepared Articles of Impeachment against Biden. Many believe Biden should be impeached immediately before Ukraine hits a Russian hospital or school and Putin starts bombing the West.

BREAKING: TX Republican Congressman @RepKeithSelf drafts Articles of Impeachment over Biden’s mishandling of Ukraine’s restrictions on long-range weapons. A bold move that could redefine his presidency! ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/MZnlWoN9rI — Redacted (@TheRedactedInc) November 20, 2024

What Happened to the 25th Amendment?

People keep asking why Joe Biden wasn’t removed via the 25th Amendment. Two words! Kamala Harris. They would have to remove her also since she too is a puppet of the State Department, environmental extremists, and the intelligence community.

As reported, Biden authorized the use of US long-range missiles into Russia, which they did today. They did it for no gain. Presumably, they want to make it impossible for Donald Trump to end this war.

Why would Joe Biden allow Ukraine to fire American-made long-range missiles into Russia knowing that this is Putin’s nuclear red line?! He’s risking World War III with just 62 days left in office office. This is IMPEACHABLE. pic.twitter.com/G3Rzo48fPs — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 19, 2024

Russia appears to want to end this war and will likely wait for Trump to become president if possible. This is another issue for his first day in office.

There is little doubt Russia will retaliate against Ukraine. They just lowered the threshold for using nuclear weapons.

The US is in no position to wage war in Europe or the Middle East. We need these wars to stop.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email