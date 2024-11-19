The Real Horror of J6 Was Not the Riot

The horror of January 6 wasn’t the riot and people trespassing in the Capitol. It was the aftermath: the lies claiming officers were killed, the destruction of thousands of lives with over-charging, calling people terrorists while letting actual terrorists pour across our border.

The real horror of January 6 was finding out how corrupt and abusive our government had become. It was calling a riot the worst thing since the Civil War or Pearl Harbor. These are the people in government who did nothing when communist anarchists burned down cities and attacked the police.

People were denied due process, were given leftist lawyers if they couldn’t afford a lawyer, were deprived of the right to fundraise, and had to plead guilty or face a DC kangaroo court.

It was all to get Trump.

People are still being arrested. Grandmothers were put in prison for trespassing; one had stage four cancer. The clip below exposes what happened to one innocent man who had to plead guilty to stop the bleeding. He did nothing to warrant a team of armed agents storming his home, causing his pregnant wife to lose her baby.

Watch:

