LA Writer Says Anti-Vaxxers Should Die and Be Mocked

An LA Times article by columnist Michael Hiltzik was first titled ‘Why Shouldn’t We Dance On The Graves of Anti-Vaxxers?’.

The editors must have noted it was a tad evil and the title became, ‘Mocking anti-vaxxers’ deaths is ghoulish, yes — but necessary’. It changed again to ‘Mocking anti-vaxxers’ COVID deaths is ghoulish, yes — but may be necessary’.

Oh, that’s so much better, we may not have to mock the dead.

They should have modified the content while they were at it. The article in part:

Among all the ways that COVID-19 affects our lives, the pandemic confronts us with a profound moral dilemma:

How should we react to the deaths of the unvaccinated?

On the one hand, a hallmark of civilized thought is the sense that every life is precious.

On the other, those who have deliberately flouted sober medical advice by refusing a vaccine known to reduce the risk of serious disease from the virus, including the risk to others, and end up in the hospital or the grave can be viewed as receiving their just deserts.

If people don’t follow the Left’s mantra, they should die. Nice message and it says a lot about the author and the LA Times in general.

That’s his opinion but you must do as the elite say or you will be dehumanized.

Hiltzik went on, using the sad death of Kelly Ernby as a jumping-off point.

Some online commenters greeted [Ernby’s] demise with glee, provoking her political friends to push back against what Ben Chapman, a Costa Mesa GOP official, called “bigotry and hate” directed against her.

My colleague Nicholas Goldberg recently lamented eloquently the rift in the social fabric that this species of callous commentary represents…I have a slightly different take.

After blathering negatively about a dead woman, he said:

[…]what, then, is the proper response to the deaths of anti-vaxxers or other determined foes of public health? First, we must acknowledge that the enemies needing to be stamped out are the misinformation, lies, and stupidity being injected into the fight against COVID.

Second, we must view every one of these deaths as a teachable moment. They demonstrate in the most vivid way imaginable the folly of vaccine refusal and of flouting responsible public health measures. They underscore the dire consequences of turning public health into a partisan football.

Kelly Ernby’s friends and family ask us to remember her for her career as a public servant and as a devoted spouse and mother. But let’s not mince words: Her campaigns against public health measures negated whatever good she may have done in her other endeavors.

It may be not a little ghoulish to celebrate or exult in the deaths of vaccine opponents. And it may be proper to express sympathy and solicitude to those they leave behind.

But mockery is not necessarily the wrong reaction to those who publicly mocked anti-COVID measures and encouraged others to follow suit, before they perished of the disease the dangers of which they belittled.

Nor is it wrong to deny them our sympathy and solicitude, or to make sure it’s known when their deaths are marked that they had stood fast against measures that might have protected themselves and others from the fate they succumbed to.

Hiltzik thinks COV vaccine deniers should die and be mocked.

This is one evil writer.

