Labeled ‘breaking news!’ CBS says Biden will begin uniting the country with a cat

President-elect Joe Biden will have to bring a divided country together when he steps into the White House, USA Today reports. He’s going to start by bringing a cat into the White House with his two German shepherds Champ and Major.

And in the world of the gushing Dem media, this is “breaking news.” It’s breaking frakin news.

“And now some breaking news,” anchor Jane Pauley announced on the “CBS Sunday Morning” Instagram page Sunday. “President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ, to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat.”

And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning… President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020

No specifics on the new, White House-bound feline were revealed. As people are losing their livelihoods and children are not being educated, sleepy Joe rescued a cat to unite the country.

According to ABC News, Biden pets will also mark the next chapter in a long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration.

Even this becomes a slam at the president.

THE CAT HAS AN IMPORTANT ROLE

“Pets have always played an important role in the White House throughout the decades,” said Jennifer Pickens, an author who studies White House traditions. “It not only provides companionship to the president and their family, but I believe it also humanizes and softens their political image.”

Having a dog or cat will give some pet-loving constituents a connection with the president, added Tom Whalen, a presidential historian at Boston University.

“When a president, the leader of the country, the leader of the free world really, is seen with a dog or a cat, you know, basically there is a bond that they have with their public, whether they’re Republican or Democrat,” Whalen said.

Yeah, no, it won’t do a thing for the 74 million voters who went for Trump. Is it really going to comfort us when he converts this country into a socialist country? Come on, Man. He should get a Minor bird instead and teach it to say, ‘come on, man.’