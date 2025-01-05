Labour Rejects Public Inquiry Into UK Rape Gangs

Prime Minister Keir Starmer was the head magistrate for five years, from 2008-2013, when the rape gangs were first active. He is now accused of keeping the rape gangs under wraps. Nigel Farage has called for an investigation. People don’t like Starmer for his authoritarianism, and he’s fair game right now.

The media in the UK is similar to ours in that they selectively report.

You don’t hate the media enough. Especially, state propaganda arms like the BBC. This is the same BBC that sheltered and paid Jimmy Saville, one of most horrific pedophiles in British history, for decades. https://t.co/qA1Y2ZMIiB pic.twitter.com/cpW9LbtY71 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

They need a public inquiry.

Reform MP Richard Lowe said Labour confirmed that there would be no national inquiry into the rape gang scandal.

BBC Report

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for a full national public inquiry into the UK’s “rape gangs scandal.”

It comes after Home Office minister Jess Phillips rejected Oldham Council’s request for a government-led inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation – saying the council should lead it instead.

Her decision, taken in October, was reported by GB News on Wednesday and then picked up by Elon Musk on his social media platform X and several senior Tories.

Shadow Home Office minister Chris Philp told the BBC the time had come for a national inquiry, with powers to “compel witnesses to come forward” to get “to the truth.”

[…]

She said: “It’s a difficult subject matter, but it is essential that there’s some public understanding of it. …

“It doesn’t need more consultation, it does not need more research or discussion, it just needs to be done.”

There Was a Public Inquiry

A national inquiry by Professor Alexis Jay concluded in 2022, and probes into Greater Manchester Police’s handling of historical child sex abuse cases in Manchester, Oldham, and Rochdale have already been carried out.

The inquiry looked into abuse by organized groups following multiple convictions of sexual offenses against children across the UK between 2010-2014. This included Rotherham, Cornwall, Derbyshire, Rochdale, and Bristol.

In November last year, Professor Jay said she felt “frustrated” that none of the probe’s 20 recommendations had been implemented. This was more than two years after its conclusion.

The BBC wrote that Musk should concentrate on the US problems. He will. The US allows child and women sex trafficking through our open borders. Our media also ignores it.

Grooming and Rape Gangs Continue

Girls as young as 11 were groomed and raped across a number of towns in England – including Oldham, Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford – over a decade ago in a national scandal that was exposed in 2013.

The following year, a report by Prof Alexis Jay revealed the scale of exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013 – where around 1,400 girls were abused – and the failure of police and social services to intervene.

It was followed by the statutory Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), also chaired by Prof Jay, who found in her final report published in 2022 that children were still being sexually exploited by networks in all parts of England and Wales in the “most degrading and destructive ways.“

The Cockbain report was repudiated as a right-wing conspiracy. If so, why not have a new public inquiry to determine the truth about the new allegations?

