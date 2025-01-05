Why He Killed Himself in a Tesla In Front of a Trump Hotel

The feds released some documents that explain why Matt Livelsberger blew up a Tesla cybertruck on New Year’s Day. He wanted to send a message in front of a hotel owned by someone he supported.

He carried heavy burdens:

“This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?”

“Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.”

At a news conference Friday, law enforcement officials gave additional details on the events that led up to Matthew Livelsberger, 37, driving a Tesla Cybertruck to the hotel and detonating explosive materials inside it.

Livelsberger died from a gunshot wound to the head just before the explosion, the coroner’s office ruled Thursday.

“It’s evident that [Livelsberger] considered, planned, and thoughtfully prepared for this act alone,” FBI Special Agent In Charge Spencer Evans said.

Evans added that despite the public nature of the incident, it “ultimately appears to be a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who was suffering from PTSD and other issues.”

There were family issues and personal grievances that might have been contributing factors.

In an email, he said the US and China have anti-gravity propulsion drones, and China is responsible for the New Jersey drones. He allegedly wrote that it was the greatest national security threat. [There is no evidence anti-gravity technology exists, but if it did, it would be a grievous national security threat.]

Law enforcement recovered two cell phones from the vehicle, with data available from one as of Friday.

A note-taking application on the phone revealed a document titled “surveillance log,” which contained “a journal of activity” started around 10 days before the bombing, LVMPD Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren, who oversees the LVMPD counter-terrorism unit, said.

In the note, police were able to identify locations on the route Livelsberger took to Las Vegas as well as activity police saw on surveillance video, such as Livelsberger purchasing firearms and camping equipment.

In the app, police found two letters containing “grievances and issues, some political, some personal,” Koren said.

Police shared the following excerpt from the first letter: “Fellow servicemembers, Veterans, and all Americans. TIME TO WAKE UP! We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves.”

Matthew Livelsberger probably had a mental breakdown:

The CyberTruck Bomber, Matthew Livelsberger,

re: notes on his iphone notes app: (not paper letters) Cop says “this one seems to be dated after the fact”. What does he mean and why is no one addressing it? pic.twitter.com/VTKeECHKEJ — CMac (@_Redacted_Twit) January 4, 2025

Evans said Livelsberger held no animosity toward President-elect Donald Trump.

An excerpt from the second letter read: “This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives? Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.”

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Metro police released the full letters, which included a line for Americans to “rally” behind President-elect Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The emails coming from him is plausible

It fits with a guy who snapped fm a combo of personal issues perhaps exacerbated by drugs making him paranoid and started to mix reality & delusion & a desire to be seen & heardhttps://t.co/0fbkjUu2yB — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 4, 2025

