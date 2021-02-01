Ladies, Sephora dropped Amanda Ensing for being conservative

French multinational personal care and beauty products retailer Sephora has allegedly decided to end its relationship with conservative beauty influencer Amanda Ensing. They did it in response to the fascists on Twitter who targeted her.

She has been pilloried on Twitter, the hellhole of fascists and other Democrats.

“@Sephora, I’m incredibly disappointed to see you are sponsoring people like @AmandaEnsing she is spreading hate and misinformation,” one person wrote Friday night, tagging the retailer.

The cowards at Sephora were grateful for the heads-up.

“Thank you for reaching out and bringing this to our attention. We were made aware that Amanda Ensing, an influencer contracted through one of our external vendors’ campaigns, recently shared content on social media that is not aligned with Sephora’s values around inclusivity,” the company responded on Twitter. “As soon as we were informed, we made the decision to cease all programming with Amanda and will not be engaging her for future partnerships.”

Amanda Ensing, who made a lot of money for Sephora over the years, contacted a lawyer. Hopefully, she has a case. These people have to be stopped.

Bed, Bath, and Beyond has lost 30% of its business since they dumped Mike Lindell, the Pillow Guy. Sephora needs the same treatment.

Thank you 🙏🏽 My legal team has asked @Sephora for more information as to why they are ceasing the relationship. I am disappointed that a brand that claims to be inclusive seems to be excluding conservative voices. I will keep everyone updated 🇺🇸 https://t.co/rAQpDQTIaU — Amanda Ensing (@AmandaEnsing) January 30, 2021

They’re inclusive of everyone except conservatives.

. @Sephora how does disaffiliating with me because I’m conservative fit into your core values of diversity, equality, or inclusion? How do you cultivate diversity if you silence voices that don’t fit into your political agenda? Words mean nothing if you don’t stand behind them. pic.twitter.com/pT2BalWzAs — Amanda Ensing (@AmandaEnsing) January 30, 2021

Related