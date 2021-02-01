All COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in NYC Closed Due to Snowstorm

A massive incoming snowstorm has shut down all COVID-19 vaccination sites in New York City tomorrow. All city schools are also closed on Monday.



Set to hit Sunday night, a blizzard has the Big Apple in its sights. It could last until at least Tuesday. Up to 22 inches of snow are expected, according to the National Weather Service.



City-run COVID-19 vaccination sites and schools will all be temporarily closed. It’s a moot point, since there’s a national shortage of vaccines. This, in spite of President Biden’s promise to speed up the vaccination process.



Appointments scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for a later date.



Vaccinations were already in short supply in New York City. In fact, vaccination sites just reopened on Thursday after additional doses were received. Some 23,000 appointments had to be cancelled due to the shortage.



If those vaccinations were rescheduled for Monday, they will have to be rescheduled. Again.



Some sites in New York City will now only vaccinate local residents. It was learned that most of the people receiving vaccinations were not from the local neighborhoods. Some people were crossing state lines to get vaccinated in the city. People now receiving vaccinations at the armory must prove they live in New York City.



All this is for naught, however, now that a major winter storm is bearing down on New York City. It’s unclear when the vaccinations sites will reopen. It’s also unknown how long the vaccines will last.



Biden pledged to speed up vaccinations. He didn’t count on Mother Nature interfering with his campaign promise.





Image from: abc7ny.com

Related