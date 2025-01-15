LAFD Union President Breaks Down Over the Fire Response

M Dowling
Los Angeles Firefighters Union president says the county’s fire department has been neglected for “DECADES” and is “UNDERSTAFFED.” He has been warning of this for years.

President Freddy Escobar told Joel Pollak:

“We need 62 new stations; 100 more firefighters and medics, more engines, trucks, medics. We are woefully understaffed.”

“More could have helped… If we had the resources that we’ve been asking for, that we need, in a city that’s been neglected by its leaders for decades.”

Firefighter Escobar broke down in tears on live TV as he blamed the department’s lack of cash for their limited response to the catastrophic LA fires.

Freddy Escobar, a 35-year veteran of the LA Fire Department, said he had warned ‘for years’ that a disaster like this could happen and blamed money for their dated response.

Escobar told CNN: “This is a woefully understaffed fire department. We’re either going to have a fire department that’s going to reflect 2025, or we’re going to have a fire department that will reflect the 1960s.”

He broke down:

These courageous firefighters should have everything they need before any illegal migrant gets anything.

At least 25 people have died. At least 13,000 structures are destroyed. And what does Gavin Newsom do? He meets with the legislature to spend $500 million to fight Donald Trump. He gives free healthcare to any illegals who aren’t getting it. The healthcare budget is almost double the firefighting budget, and much of that budget goes to top-heavy administration.
This is at least a $100 – $150 billion fire; it didn’t have to be like this. Michael Shellenberger does a good job of summarizing.

The reservoir was empty, hundreds of fire engines were down, and Newsom and Bass did nothing until a couple days ago.


