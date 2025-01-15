Violent Crime Up About 43%; Illegals Commit Far More Crimes

Cheryl Atkinson discussed the discrepancies in crime statistics reported by the FBI and the National Crime Victim Station survey with Dr. Lott. This has been reported before, but people aren’t listening. They also discussed the high rate of crime by ILLEGAL aliens.

John Lott, a crime data analyst who was a senior adviser for research and statistics in the Justice Department, which is over the FBI. He says the FBI crime stats shouldn’t be taken alone at face value.

The FBI falsely claims violent crime is going down in the country. Professor Lott calls them “defrauding statements.”

Has there been a big shift in what we count as crimes and how the FBI collects its statistics? Yes, says Dr. Lott.

It’s Shocking

“Starting in 2021, they had a new system for reporting this data to the FBI from police departments around the country. In 2020, 97% of police departments reported data. In 2022, 31% of police departments didn’t report any crime data to the FBI. Another 24% only partially reported data. So you had less than half of police departments in 2022 and 2021 reporting complete crime data to the FBI; that’s a huge sea change.”

When the FBI doesn’t have stats, they just guess and aren’t particularly good at it.

He pointed to two distinct databases that he says should reflect similar trends but have produced impossibly opposite results: the FBI statistics and the National Crime Victimization Survey, which tries to capture additional crimes that people don’t officially report.

They Show Fraud

The reason we have this National Crime Victimization data is we know most crimes aren’t reported to police. About 40% of violent crimes are reported to police. About 30% of property crimes are reported to police. Before 2020, those numbers tended to go up and down together. The reported and the National Crime Victimization data since 2020 have gone in completely opposite directions. So, for example, in 2022, while the FBI showed a 2% drop in violent crime and reported violent crime, the National Crime Victimization data showed a 42% increase in violent crime. That’s the largest yearly increase we’ve ever seen in that measure, going back 50 years.

Other factors that could make the crime rate seem lower than it is are short-staffed police departments with fewer officers to make arrests and prosecutors not prosecuting some crimes.

What’s happened is unreported crime has increased. Okay? Because people say, I’m only going to report these crimes if I think the guys can get arrested.

Since Joe Biden became president, Dr. Lott believes that violent crime has gone up by about 43%.

Legal immigrants commit fewer crimes than native-born Americans, while illegal immigrants have higher rates of violent crimes.

This points to another statistical trick. A flood of studies implies illegal immigrants are more law-abiding than US citizens. Our study found that legal immigrants are less likely to break the law than people born in the US, but the studies often group legal immigrants in with illegal immigrants.

Dr. Lott did some work for the county prosecutors in Arizona a few years ago. He found that in their state prison system, you have significant differences between legal and illegal immigrants.

Legal Immigrants seem to commit crimes at very low rates. Their share of the prison population was well below their share of that of the state population. Illegal immigrants, though, had a very high rate of crime, particularly very violent crime, and everything from kidnappings to murders compared to the general population.

“Usually, in discussions, they mix the two together, and then they’ll get a rate that could be roughly similar or maybe even slightly below what it is for native-born Americans. And I think that’s very misleading to lump those two groups together.

“In fact, illegal immigrants have made up a disproportionately high number of prison inmates in America, indicating they commit far more serious crimes.

“A decade ago, when illegal immigrants made up about one in 30 of the US population, they accounted for a shocking one in four or five US prison inmates, according to GAO, that included 4.9 million arrests for 7.5 million offenses, including allegations of more than a million drug crimes, a half million assaults, 133,800 sex offenses, 24,200 kidnappings, 33,300 homicide-related offenses, and 1500 terrorism-related crimes.

The discussion also touches on politicizing crime statistics and the renewed interest in nuclear power due to increased energy, demand, and environmental concerns.

Watch:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email