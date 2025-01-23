Laken Riley Act Will Soon Become Law; Fetterman Wants Alien Criminals Deported

Speaker Johnson signed off on the Laken Riley Act after it passed the Senate.

The usual Democrats voted against the Laken Riley Act. They are the same people who want to keep pedophile aliens in the United States. Democrat Sen. John Fetterman can’t understand why anyone would want to keep criminal aliens in this country, but some of his colleagues do.

On January 07, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Laken Riley Act with a vote of 264 in favor and 159 against.

This legislation mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants who have been arrested for theft-related crimes. It also includes provisions allowing state attorneys general to sue if the Department of Homeland Security’s actions harm state residents.

Speaker Mike Johnson noted that “159 Democrats just voted AGAINST the Laken Riley Act. They voted AGAINST detaining and deporting criminal illegal aliens and putting Americans’ safety first. Democrats have YET AGAIN ignored the demands of the American people for safety and security.”

The Laken Riley Act mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants accused of minor nonviolent crimes. The Left is opposed to that. Those in support don’t see why we need other nations’ drunk drivers, drug addicts, or shoplifters.

The Act passed the Senate, and the revised bill went back to the House, where Representatives had to vote again. The Senate made it better by adding assaults against police. Rep. Burchett said the same Democrats voted against it. It passed with unanimous Republican support. We passed the Laken Riley Act and the Senate made it a better bill by adding more. We voted on the rule so we can pass it again. I know it’s crazy but it is the system. pic.twitter.com/HIYnb56weF — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) January 22, 2025 The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Everything in the Act was always the law we followed before Democrats became pro-open borders. Sen. Fetterman believes this is one reason why Democrats lost the election. These are the names of the 159 Dems who voted against the Laken Riley Act (detains illegals over theft). Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/KLVbNVXnNb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 7, 2025 John Fetterman is making sense again: NEW: John Fetterman says if Democrats can’t get 7 votes in the Senate to pass the Laken Riley Act, then “that’s the reason why we lost.” “If you’re here illegally and you’re committing crimes, I don’t know why anybody thinks that it’s controversial, that they all need to go.” pic.twitter.com/e0tDEK72uO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2025

