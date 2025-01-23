Saudi Arabia Wants to Invest in America Again

Saudi Arabia is coming back to invest in the United States. The investments coming in are very impressive in general. They see a businessman making America Sane Again.

Reuters reports that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told President Donald Trump that the kingdom wants to put $600 billion into expanded investment and trade with the United States over the next four years.

In a phone call between the two leaders, the crown prince said the Trump administration’s expected reforms could create “unprecedented economic prosperity,” the state news agency reported.

The investment “could increase further if additional opportunities arise,” the agency quoted Bin Salman as telling Trump.

During his first term, Trump fostered close ties with Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia. The country invested $2 billion in a firm formed by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former aide after Trump left office.

Trump is making America sane again.

