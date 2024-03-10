Two Chinese-based billionaires are the biggest funders of radical transgender rights in the United States. They are not trans themselves and do not foster such rights in China. They are loyal party members. The CCP is totally opposed to transgenderism.

The funders are Roy Singham of People’s Forum and Joe Tsai of Alibaba. They are known as Marxists.

No one is depriving LGBTs and transgenders of any rights. It’s a completely manufactured crisis. Their own associates almost always cause their injuries and deaths. Transgenders are exploited by people like Singham and Tsai who are loyal Marxists.

