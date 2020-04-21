Laredo sting op ensnares 2 women trying to cut nails and put on false eyelashes

Two women allegedly violated the COV-19 emergency management plan in Laredo, Texas when they tried to trim and color nails out of a home.

Police state Gestapo arranged a sting operation. One officer posed as a person needing nail service. We don’t know if it was for hands or toes or both

Fortunately, these dangerous women, Ana Castro-Garcia, 31, and Brenda Mata, 20, were taken into custody. We kid you not. We have their mug shots.

“Both of the violators independently solicited customers via social media. In both cases, an undercover officer working on the COVID-19 task force enforcement detail made contact with each solicitor to set up an appointment for a cosmetic, beauty service that is prohibited under the emergency ordinance,” police said in a statement.

Wow, what police work. It’s good we don’t arrest criminals or keep them in prison any longer so we have time to capture these hardened nail salon workers.

Ms. Castro-Garcia confessed, comrades.

“Castro-Garcia admitted to running a nail salon inside her residence and promoting the business on social media, going against the mayoral decree currently in place,” police stated.

In the second case, Brenda Stephanie Mata, 20, was arrested in the 1100 block Hubner Street. She allegedly agreed to perform an eyelash service inside her residence for an undercover officer posing as a customer.

Castro-Garcia and Mata were each charged with violation of an emergency management plan, a Class B misdemeanor that carries a punishment of up to 180 days in jail, a $2,000 fine or both.

“We remind the community that there is an emergency management plan in place in order to control the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus. Laredo police officers continue to address violations of the order with enforcement,” the department said.

Great police state work. We don’t blame the police. The blame belongs with their elected officials. Vote Republican!