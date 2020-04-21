Comrades! Phil Murphy has made you safe from tulip sightseers

Democrat NJ Governor Phil Murphy has banned the state’s annual drive-through tulip farm. The owners of Dalton Farms were threatened if a “single car drove through his field,” they would be in trouble.

How does driving around looking at tulips violate any stay-at-home orders?

Commissar Murphy

It’s probably above Phil’s pay grade and he certainly doesn’t consider the Bill of Rights.

Come on Phil, come tiptoe through the tulips!

