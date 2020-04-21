Comrades! Phil Murphy has made you safe from tulip sightseers

Democrat NJ Governor Phil Murphy has banned the state’s annual drive-through tulip farm. The owners of Dalton Farms were threatened if a “single car drove through his field,” they would be in trouble.

How does driving around looking at tulips violate any stay-at-home orders?

It’s probably above Phil’s pay grade and he certainly doesn’t consider the Bill of Rights.

Don’t read this if you don’t want to be enraged. The state of New Jersey just shut down a drive-through display of tulips. A DRIVE-THROUGH display. This might be the straw… https://t.co/fYF7aeFBQF @NewJerseyOAG @NJGov pic.twitter.com/cUGEoUIAHs — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 20, 2020

Come on Phil, come tiptoe through the tulips!