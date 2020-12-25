Large explosion in Nashville on Christmas Day – appears deliberate

There was a large explosion in downtown Nashville early this morning. It is tied to a car and Metro Nashville Police are now saying it was deliberate.

Here’s an aerial video from Kelly Bolyard of the explosion in #Nashville. pic.twitter.com/OTQVdCBv7E — Ryan Graney👩🏻‍🦰 (@RyanEGraney) December 25, 2020

#UPDATE: Don Aaron with Metro police says it appears the RV explosion "was an intentional act." The scene at 2nd/Commerce in downtown Nashville will be active for an extensive period of time. ATF, FBI and other agencies involved in investigation. We are LIVE on @WKRN. pic.twitter.com/SfYilpVdqf — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 25, 2020

Here’s another video from Buck McCoy from downtown #Nashville. Look at the destruction. My god. https://t.co/SmPxzo739a pic.twitter.com/rF2pdiRFXS — Ryan Graney👩🏻‍🦰 (@RyanEGraney) December 25, 2020

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020