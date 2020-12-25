Hunter is still in business with the CCP despite Daddy Biden’s vow

Hunter Biden still owns a 10% stake in a Chinese private equity firm existing under the jackboot of the Chinese Communist Party government. It is less than one month before his father, President-elect Joe Biden, is set to take office, business records reviewed by Fox News show.

Fox News reported Wednesday night that Chinese business records show that a U.S. company, Skaneateles LLC, of which Hunter Biden is the sole beneficial owner, owns a 10% equity stake in Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Co.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, BHR’s financial backers include the Bank of China. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party government, the CCP.

BUT…BUT…HE PROMISED

Joe Biden, a corrupt, senile, and feckless man, pledged in October 2019 that his family members wouldn’t engage in foreign business dealings if he was elected president.

“No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country,” Joe Biden said at the time. “If I’m your next president, I’m going to build on the squeaky clean [huh?], transparent environment [huh?] we had in the Obama-Biden White House,” he added. Days after the 2020 presidential election, after Biden was declared the winner by the media, Hunter Biden then released a statement admitting he was, indeed, under federal investigation, and news emerged that the Justice Department has been investigating him since 2018, over his taxes as well as foreign business dealings. WATCH HIM LIE

WATCH: Joe Biden declares that “no one in my family will have an office in the White House” or “sit in meetings as if they’re a Cabinet member” or “have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or foreign country.” pic.twitter.com/Uj48HwKU0k — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 13, 2019

NOT MY PRESIDENT!