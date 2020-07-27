Large groups of teens riot at a Putt-Putt when they don’t get refunds

Daily Mail reports that 300 to 400 teens at a Memphis Putt-Putt Fun Center were told the place was shutting down when the operators realized they were overcrowded, and some didn’t handle it well.

Parents must accompany minors but the parents who came with them had left.

The staff weren’t able to give the teens refunds over a faulty game machine so some of the kids rioted.

Video shot by one person, Tatiana Lak, who was at the Putt-Putt Fun Center said trouble suddenly erupted after some of the games consoles began swallowing money with staff seemingly unable to offer prompt refunds.

One girl tore the plexiglass divider down and threw it at staff behind the counter. She grabbed a metal rope stand and threw it at the staff. She was seen spitting at staff.

The staff was terrified but successfully dodged the projectiles.

One person set off a firework indoors.

Ms. Lak, who posted the video online wrote: “Something was wrong with their machines today because when they credited our attractions card for 5 attractions the money didn’t upload, HOWEVER, they were very understanding and still let us get on each attraction several times.”

Police officers responded to the call after the parents of the teens had left the property.

These kids have seriously screwed up priorities.

PUTT PUTT STATEMENT

The mini-golf center released a statement on their Facebook page on Sunday afternoon written by the center’s general manager, Aaron Boss.

“Unfortunately, yesterday evening we had an incident that we have never experienced in 57 years of business. Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without parental supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen. We are very thankful that none of our Golf and Games family or customers were injured in this situation.”

“We are actively working with authorities to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions. Going forward, all minors must be accompanied by their parent or guardian while at Golf and Games. Anyone that is left unattended will be asked to leave.”

“We are and always have tried to be the locally-owned place for family entertainment for almost six decades. And we will always welcome those who choose to share their family experiences with us. We look forward to serving you soon.”

WATCH: