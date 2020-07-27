Oh horrors, Nicholas Sandmann’s lawyer says Brian Stelter might lose his job

According to Nicholas Sandmann’s attorney Lin Wood, CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter may have breached the confidentiality agreement in their settlement. Wood says it could cost Stelter his job.

Oh, what a shame, whatever would we do without Stelter’s fake news?

Last week, Sandmann announced that The Washington Post settled the $250 million defamation lawsuit he filed over its botched coverage of a viral confrontation with a Native American elder that had portrayed the Kentucky teen as the aggressor. The then-16-year-old teen was unfairly vilified. The WaPo settlement followed the multi-million dollar settlement CNN made with the teenager back in January.

STELTER COULD LOSE HIS JOB

Sandmann’s attorney Lin Wood spotted a retweet from Stelter of a tweet written by attorney Mark Zaid. Zaid speculated about how much money the teen walked away with from the settlement.

“Those with zero legal experience (as far as I can tell) should not be conjecturing on lawsuits they know nothing about. What kind of journalism is that?” Zaid asked. “I’ve litigated defamation cases. [Sandmann] was undoubtedly paid nuisance value settlement & nothing more.”

Wood accused the “Reliable Sources” host of breaching his network’s own confidentiality agreement with his client.

“This retweet by @brianstelter may have cost him his job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars,” Wood tweeted with a screenshot of Stelter’s retweet.

This retweet by @brianstelter may have cost him his job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars. pic.twitter.com/1VHxby9gim — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

WAPO JOURNALIST DAN ZAK

Wood leveled a similar charge against Washington Post reporter Dan Zak, who suggested on Friday that the Post settled “for a small amount… in order to avoid a more expensive trial,” later adding that it’s the “American way.”

Zak has since deleted the tweet, but he doubled down on the assertion, writing, “I delete about 30 percent of my tweets within 15 minutes. All are deleted within four months via Tweet Delete! Except really old tweets, which Tweet Delete doesn’t reach. But I stand by this theory! It’s the American way.”

This tweet by @MrDanZak may have cost him his job as a journalist at @washingtonpost It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Dan Zak is a liar. I know how to deal with liars. pic.twitter.com/hIolaRx804 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

A spokesperson for The Washington Post told Fox News, “Dan’s tweet was taken down because it had no basis in fact. Dan has no knowledge about the agreement.”

CNN hasn’t responded to Fox News.

CNN ANALYST DID THE SAME

This tweet by @AshaRangappa may have cost Ms. Rangappa her job at @CNN. It is called breach of confidentiality agreement. Asha Rangappa is a liar. I know how to deal with liars. Heads are going to roll at CNN or @N1ckSandmann is going to filing another lawsuit & reveal truth. https://t.co/0NsN6wF40C — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) July 27, 2020

Attorney Todd McMurtry previously told Fox News that lawsuits against “as many as 13 other defendants” would be filed.

Among them: ABC, CBS, The Guardian, The Huffington Post, NPR, Slate, The Hill, and Gannett, which owns the Cincinnati Enquirer, as well as miscellaneous other small outfits, according to McMurtry.

O’Reilly thinks young Mr. Sandmann won $100 million since litigants usually settle for about half.

Watch: