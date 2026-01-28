Philly DA Threatens to”Hunt Down” ICE Agents -“Wannabe Nazis”

Philadelphia District Attorney Lee Krasner, a Democrat, who is supposed to be a law enforcer, plans to “hunt down” ICE agents, calling them “wannabe Nazis”. Krasner hates the police and favors criminals. In this clip, he points out that there is more of them [communists and anarchists] than ICE. Krasner is not normal.

WE ARE LITERALLY GIVING ILLEGAL ALIENS THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS AND FREE FLIGHTS TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY!!!!!!!!! ICE IS GOING AFTER PEOPLE WHO DON'T TAKE OUR GENEROUS OFFER… THIS LANGUAGE WILL GET PEOPLE KILLED!!!! THIS IS A DISTRICT ATTORNEY???????????? — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 27, 2026

This candidate for attorney general of Ohio promises to get President Trump convicted of capital punishment, and kill Donald Trump. Naturally, he’s a Democrat.

NEW: Democrat Ohio Attorney General candidate Elliot Forhan says he is going to “kill Donald Trump” if he’s elected. “I want to tell you what I mean when I say that I am going to kill Donald Trump,” the former Ohio state representative said. “I mean I'm going to… pic.twitter.com/NNgWggltHA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 27, 2026

Meanwhile, Nick Sortor heard they are only going to arrest criminal aliens. This could be temporary to calm the situation down. Homan has temporarily shut down arresting non-criminal aliens before, and then resumed.