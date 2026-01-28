Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Philly DA Threatens to”Hunt Down” ICE Agents -“Wannabe Nazis”

Philly DA Threatens to”Hunt Down” ICE Agents -“Wannabe Nazis”

By
M Dowling
-
0
7

Philadelphia District Attorney Lee Krasner, a Democrat, who is supposed to be a law enforcer, plans to “hunt down” ICE agents, calling them “wannabe Nazis”. Krasner hates the police and favors criminals. In this clip, he points out that there is more of them [communists and anarchists] than ICE. Krasner is not normal.

This candidate for attorney general of Ohio promises to get President Trump convicted of capital punishment, and kill Donald Trump. Naturally, he’s a Democrat.

Meanwhile, Nick Sortor heard they are only going to arrest criminal aliens. This could be temporary to calm the situation down. Homan has temporarily shut down arresting non-criminal aliens before, and then resumed.

Previous articleLargest Federal Workers Union Demands Firing of Sec. Noem and Stephen Miller
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x