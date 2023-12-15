British CEO: No Senior White Male Hires Without Her OK

The following report of a UK-Canada-Ireland company is relevant to the US because we’re doing much the same thing. The West is suicidal. Merit is under attack, and no one will get their best anywhere. Take the CEO of IBM for example:

BREAKING LEAKED VIDEO: CEO of IBM @ArvindKrishna admits to using coercion to fire people and take away their bonuses unless they discriminate in the hiring process. “You got to move both forward by a percentage that leads to a plus on your bonus,” Krishna said about hiring… pic.twitter.com/UUK26HX8IP — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 12, 2023

GB News reports that Amanda Blanc, the chief executive of Aviva, has said all senior white male recruits must get a final sign-off from her as part of a diversity drive to stamp out sexism in the financial services industry.

It’s racist. Only white men are singled out.

Amanda Blanc, who became the company’s first female CEO in 2020, has brought in the policy to eliminate sexism in the financial services industry.

To solve sexism, she’ll use racist policies.

Speaking to a parliamentary committee, she said that “there is no non-diverse hire at Aviva without it being signed off by me and the chief people officer.”

“Not because I don’t trust my team but [because] I want to make sure that the process followed for that recruitment has been diverse, has been properly done, and is not just a phone call to a mate saying, ‘Would you like a job, pop up, and we’ll fix it up for you,’” she said at the Sexism in the City inquiry.

The UK government is responsible for regulating the behavior of these companies, and they are probably forcing a diversity program on the companies. The most likely explanation is that is what is happening, and the company is getting ahead of it to avoid regulation.

