Larry David Trashes Maher’s Dinner with “Hitler”

Two weeks ago, Bill Maher had dinner with Donald Trump at the urging of a mutual friend, Kid Rock. Bill Maher got to see the real Donald Trump and vice versa. Maher did an excellent job of describing the dinner, and it was funny. Since then, Maher has gotten slammed. The latest is A-Lister Larry David satirically trashing the event as dining with Hitler.

As Scott Jennings said, it’s not about Bill Maher.

“I totally agree he’s [Bill Maher] totally in the right to do it, and I loved his monologue. Even though I disagree with most everything he believes politically, he was right to do this, and he was right to speak out about it.

“But this isn’t about that dinner. It’s about the next one, because this is the modern left. It’s an attempt always to intimidate people into not ever doing it again. It’s to silence yourselves, or we will do it for you. That’s the purpose of this op ed, so that the next comedian or the next person on the American Left chooses not to speak to Donald Trump.

“This is all an effort to get people not to do what you just said, which is to talk to each other.”

NEW: Scott Jennings says Larry David’s attack on Bill Maher wasn’t about dinner—it was the modern left threatening the next person into silence. Larry David just dropped a venom-laced op-ed in the New York Times titled “My Dinner With Adolf,” unleashing on Bill Maher for one… pic.twitter.com/qcmvvKlw58 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) April 22, 2025

The message from the new radical left Democrat Party is that no one else better do this. It’s also about undoing the damage Maher’s fair presentation of Trump might have done.

David’s essay mocked Maher from the viewpoint of a person who had dinner with Adolf Hitler in 1939 and came away impressed that the Nazi leader was so personable, despite having been a “vocal critic of his on the radio from the beginning.”

A sample:

“I found the whole thing quite disarming,” David’s essay read. “I joked that I was surprised to see him in a tan suit because if he wore that out, it would be perceived as un-Führer-like. That amused him to no end, and I realized I’d never seen him laugh before. Suddenly, he seemed so human.”

He wrote, “Here I was, prepared to meet Hitler, the one I’d seen and heard − the public Hitler. But this private Hitler was a completely different animal. And oddly enough, this one seemed more authentic, like this was the real Hitler. The whole thing had my head spinning.”

He didn’t mention Maher or Trump, but it was obvious who he meant. The piece was nasty throughout.

It was followed up by another author writing what the point of the article was, just in case you misunderstood.

“Larry’s piece is not equating Trump with Hitler. It is about seeing someone for who they really are and not losing sight of that,” Healy wrote, adding that David, who “listened to Bill Maher talk about his recent dinner with Trump,” is “arguing that during a single dinner or a private meeting, anyone can be human, and it means nothing in the end about what they’re capable of.”

The satire was a vile metaphor. Hitler didn’t have dinner with his opponents. He imprisoned them, put them in concentration camps or ovens, and disappeared them for real.

David ended the piece with this:

Two hours later, the dinner was over, and the Führer escorted me to the door. “I am so glad to have met you. I hope I’m no longer the monster you thought I was.” “I must say, mein Führer, I’m so thankful I came. Although we disagree on many issues, it doesn’t mean that we have to hate each other.” And with that, I gave him a Nazi salute and walked out into the night.

David brought up homosexuals, Jews, Gypsies and other issues that would be anti-Trump, not Trump.

It was very malicious, but the message got across. Try having dinner with Trump and coming away pleasantly surprised, and you will be canceled.

That is how neo-Democrats work. You either hate your opponent, or they will bury you. A comic essay on Democrats as Stalin would be far more appropriate, and not nearly as farcical.

