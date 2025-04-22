Gold is on fire! Gold went up 6% in two weeks since the tariff wars tanked stocks after going nowhere for four years.

This started a year ago, driven by the avalanche of sovereign debt. It isn’t because of Donald Trump.

Central banks are buying gold as insurance in case we go back on the gold standard.

Debt is rising to 100% in the West and in Japan. China is struggling with ghost cities and bridges to nowhere.

In the US, Trump is running up against Congress, which is trying to spend all the money DOGE saved.

As Trump tries to cut spending and regulations, Congress has done nothing.

Debt continues as far as the eye can see and then Trump threw in a tariff grenade which could cause a slump or recession which raises prices and debt. It also increases welfare.

If countries get debt under control, gold could be cut in half. If not, it could go up to 7,000.

