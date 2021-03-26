Last CDC director said he thinks the [China] virus came from Wuhan lab









Former CDC director, up until last year, Robert Redfield, said he believes the coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan.

That is the most logical origin, of course, but no one was allowed to say it or even suggest it.

He also thinks it began spreading in September 2019. There is also plenty of evidence to support that, but still Joe Biden is doing things to help China and never broaches the topic of the origin of the virus. The CCP’s recklessness in not warning the world or keeping their people from traveling the world is ignored.

The most likely origin “was from a laboratory — you know, escaped,” said Redfield, who served under the administration of former President Donald Trump. [He didn’t like Trump, just so you know.] “Other people don’t believe that. That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out.”

Redfield added that he was “not implying any intentionality,” or accusing China of purposefully releasing it, and that he guesses the virus “started transmitting somewhere in September, October, in Wuhan.”

Redfield said the virus’s strength, in how easily it spreads, suggests it was being developed in a lab. If it had come from animals, it would have likely taken more time to adapt to spreading between humans, he said.

Do people remember how anathema such a statement was just months ago? Democrats and their media banned all speculation.

Dr. Robert Redfield, who led the CDC during the surges of the pandemic, told CNN’s Sanjay Gupta that it was his “opinion” that the novel coronavirus did not evolve naturally from animal to human but instead escaped a well-known pathology lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Axios pointed out in April 2020 that the WIV houses “the only facility in China permitted to handle the most dangerous known pathogens.

The CCP-tied WHO, on the other hand, claimed that it is “extremely unlikely” that the virus came from the Wuhan lab.

Redfield disagreed, saying, “I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human and at that moment in time, that the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human-to-human transmission.”

He added, “I just don’t think this makes biological sense.”

It doesn’t, and just maybe it was deliberate.

