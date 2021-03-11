Latest Cuomo allegation referred to police, from an Emmy to jail?









The Left really wants to cancel Governor Andrew Cuomo, only recently a king-like presence in New York. The latest accusation by an aide was referred to the police.

The latest accuser said she was summoned to the Governor’s private quarters in the governor’s mansion to help with phone problems. That’s when he closed the door and aggressively put his hand under her blouse and groped her. She said he touched her in the past as well. Times-Union published the story keeping her anonymous.

She is an aide to the governor.

The State filed the police report.

“As a matter of state policy when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department,” said Beth Garvey, Acting Counsel to the Governor. “If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation. In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information.”

Police have not opened an official investigation, but they are offering their services to the woman who is the alleged victim, as is their policy.

