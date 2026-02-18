Latest Democrat Hoax: The Government Shutdown Doesn’t Affect ICE

Many people don’t realize that ICE is funded for two years under the Big Beautiful Bill. ICE and DHS are not shut down. The agencies that are shut down affect the average American’s safety, including the TSA, Coast Guard, FEMA, and the Secret Service, but not ICE.

I have to apologize for not having this information sooner.

This is another Democrat hoax:

Schumer has lied nonstop about what they are asking for and what is actually happening. He pretends ICE is rogue and nasty. The truth is the opposite. ICE are victims. Anarchists and communists are clipping videos to make it look like ICE is violent. They leave out the violence ICE suffers before and after their videos.

To stop ICE, Schumer and the Democrats are demanding that funding for ICE in the Big Beautiful Bill be eliminated. Schumer knows ICE is being doxxed by cartels and anarcho-communists, and their lives and the lives of their families are endangered. Yet, Democrats demand they be unmasked with their last name on their uniforms instead of a number. Other police departments are not dealing with this.

Schumer won’t tell the truth about Democrats’ demands and insists they only want common-sense regulations. This is what they want:

No masked agents; when asked, the agent must provide their last name so they and their family can be stalked as they were before they were told to wear masks.

DHS officers cannot enter private property without a warrant.

A judicial warrant will be required, which eliminates most deportations. This would take place even where judges are nominated by pro-amnesty Democrats, and even when migrants are fugitives hiding from judges’ orders that they be deported.

Protect sensitive locations. In other words, they are just widening the area where ICE can’t go; they’re enlarging the sanctuary.

Stop racial profiling, so if the illegal alien speaks another language, ICE will be accused of profiling, since almost every person coming in illegally is not white.

Uphold their use of force standards. In other words, they will restrict normal police tactics.

These rules would ensure endless lawsuits with Democrat judges.

Ensure state and local coordination and oversight. They want to tell the federal government what to do. They particularly want to control all large-scale operations.

Build safeguards into the system and allow states to sue the Department of Homeland Security for body cameras. They have body cameras.

They want to regulate and standardize the type of uniforms and equipment they can carry. They want to eliminate many tactics ICE uses in case of riots.

The Democrat goal is to keep all tens of millions of illegals in the country, criminals, terrorists, and deadbeats, so they can have one-party rule. As soon as they are in power, they will give them full amnesty with a path to censorship, full benefits, and jobs. Open borders will be a way of life.