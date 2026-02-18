What Gender Instruction in Grade 2 in NJ Schools Looks Like

The New Jersey second-grade curriculum includes lessons on gender identity, which are reportedly part of the state’s sex education guidelines. These lessons aim to teach students about gender identity, gender role stereotypes, and the importance of dignity and respect for all genders.

The curriculum states that it is designed to be age-appropriate and to address students’ needs with sensitivity to their developmental stage. Parents and educators are encouraged to discuss these topics openly and provide support to ensure students receive the information in an age-appropriate manner.

Whatever age-appropriate means to them.

The idea of these far-left educators teaching small children about sex is concerning. And why are they teaching gender identity? Genders are male and female, with some people born with genitals of both sexes. The “TQIA+++” of LGBTQIA+ people are mentally ill. LGBs should separate themselves from the LGBTQIAs. It’s become a bizarre political mafia.

The New Jersey curricula changed in 2025 for 2nd and 5th grades. It looks like it’s normalizing gender dysphoria. Doing this in the 2nd grade is indoctrination. Anything other than two genders is anti-science. This is a political movement under the guise of accepting people who are different.

Of course, we should accept people who are different, and if people want to live as a different gender, it is their business. However, we now have trans people slaughtering people after they are given heavy-duty drugs, and children have their genitals cut off. That is our business. Indoctrination is also our business.

From the clip:

“By the end of 2nd grade, according to their own curriculum, differentiate between gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation

— It gets even worse. Listen to this. They need to know how to define vaginal, oral, and anal sex; how to perceive consent to sexual activity; how to identify short- and long-term contraception, and safer sex methods that are effective, and how to identify and access and use them, and to prevent unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

All of this is in a curriculum that a second grader needs to know about.”

Read the letter to the parents on the link. If only governments would focus on reading, writing, math, science, and history rather than their leftist ideologies. If only… scores would improve greatly.

Parents are busy, indifferent, or indoctrinated, and they miss an important aspect of their child’s learning.

The test scores last year:

“The bad news is the average New Jersey student continued to test below pre-pandemic proficiency levels in math and English language arts in the fourth year of testing since COVID school closures disrupted learning, according to new results released last week by the state Department of Education.”

Schools are the dens of leftism.