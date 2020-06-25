Latest fiery monologue from Tucker

America is not a racist country. The rioters and so-called protesters are the armed militia of the Democrat Party, Tucker warned. They are fighting to put themselves in power. “It’s “genuinely sinister,” he said.

Tucker Carlson has been courageously assessing the radical leftists who have been trying to wreak havoc in our country.

He noted that they are “genuinely stupid,” they’re “utter idiots.”

“The angry children you watched set fire to Wendy’s and toppled statues and scream at you on television day after day are truly and utterly stupid. There’s probably never been a dumber group gathered in one place in all of American history. They are mouth breathers. They know nothing. They couldn’t tell you who George Washington was. They don’t know when the Civil War was fought, probably not even to the century,” he said.

“They say they oppose racism, and then they rip down monuments to abolitionists. They don’t see the contradiction in that because they have no idea who the abolitionists were. They think it’s a band from the 80s.”

Stupid or crazy or both? It’s true. Everything they do is to permanently overthrow the United States. They do it on cue and couldn’t care less about George Floyd.

