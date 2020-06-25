Project Veritas video! Worse than the first

Another Facebook whistleblower claims there is Facebook interference on a global level in elections.

The following is from the Project Veritas email I received:

Facebook Whistleblower: Facebook Categorizes Trump Supporters With ‘Hate Organizations, Hitler, Nazis, MAGA’

Former Google HR Contractor, Now Senior Human Resources Business Partner at Facebook: ‘No One Has the White Man’s Back Anymore’

Facebook Content Moderator Israel Amparan: ‘Trump Supporters Are F*cking Crazy *ss *ssh*les’

Amparan: ‘[Trump Supporters Are] A Bunch of Sh*tty F*cking Rednecks’

Facebook Content Moderator Kassi Cimo: “Americans Should Take Iran’s $80 Million” Bounty on President Donald Trump “If It’s Gonna Save the Country, Why Not Do It?”

[Phoenix, A.Z.—June 25, 2020] Another report demonstrating rampant censorship of conservative content by Facebook content moderators and an interview with the latest insider who experienced it firsthand was released today by the non-profit media company, Project Veritas.

Watch: