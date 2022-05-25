Latest Gallup Survey: 72% to 96% DISSATISFIED with Biden’s US

By
M Dowling
-
0
37

In the latest Gallup Social Survey, according to gender, race, age, education, party affiliation, and ideology, at least 72% of all categories are “dissatisfied” with how things are going in the United States under Joe Biden.

In other words, he’s a complete failure.

  • Male: 83%, Female: 83%
  • White: 88%, Non-White: 72%
  • Age: 18-34 – 81%, 35-54 – 85%, 55+ – 84%
  • College grad: 78%, Some College: 86%, HS: 86%
  • Republican: 96%, Independent: 80%, Democrat: 74%
  • Conservative: 92%, Moderate: 79%, Liberal: 75%


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments